AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Cape Town - Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers has retired from all forms of cricket after 17 years in the game. He had an illustrious career for South Africa where he played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the national team.

De Villiers who retired from international cricket in 2018 said in statement on Twitter, that he had finally decided time on his career. “It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. “That’s the reality I must accept - and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time.”

It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.



Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. pic.twitter.com/W1Z41wFeli — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 19, 2021 De Villiers who became was a fan favourite in Indian during his time at the Bangalore Royal Challengers since he joined in 2011. “Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful”, said de Villiers. “I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played.”