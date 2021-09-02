Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada back for Proteas for opening ODi against Sri Lanka
JOHANNESBURG - Sri Lankan captain Dasun Chanaka won the toss and chose to bat in the opening One-Day International against South Africa at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.
South Africa made two changes from the starting that played the side's last ODI against Ireland in July, with Aiden Markram chosen to open the batting the absence of Quinton de Kock - who is being rested for the ODI series - while Kagiso Rabada returns in place of Lizaad Williams.
Both teams desperately need the points to move up the ICC World Cup Super League table, which will determine the teams that will gain automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup.
South Africa currently sits 11th on the table and Sri Lanka is in 12th.
TEAMS
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajpaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Pravin Jayawickrama.
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
