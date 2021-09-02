Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada back for Proteas for opening ODi against Sri Lanka

JOHANNESBURG - Sri Lankan captain Dasun Chanaka won the toss and chose to bat in the opening One-Day International against South Africa at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

South Africa made two changes from the starting that played the side's last ODI against Ireland in July, with Aiden Markram chosen to open the batting the absence of Quinton de Kock - who is being rested for the ODI series - while Kagiso Rabada returns in place of Lizaad Williams.