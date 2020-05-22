Ali Bacher shoots down CSA's proposal to host India in August

CAPE TOWN – Former South African captain and managing director of Cricket SA Ali Bacher has shot down talk of international tours to this country in the foreseeable future.

Bacher, a medical doctor who nowadays is a leading light in Right to Care (RTC), a non-profit organisation who support HIV and associated diseases, was taken aback by the news that Cricket SA was preparing to host India for a tour in August.

According to Bacher, the RTC is heavily involved in the prevention and treatment of HIV and Aids in South Africa and are fully aware of what medics are predicting. The organisation is working with the national and provincial government to help with the prevention and treatment of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Any speculation that international cricket will resume in South Africa in August is wrong," said Bacher, the chairman of RTC.

"It will not take place because it is expected that the virus will hit SA at its hardest in July, August and September of this year."