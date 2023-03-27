Gqeberha - South Africa and the West Indies graced the world with a truly entertaining T20 International match and broke plenty of T20 records during the second match of their three-match series. SuperSport Park, again hosted a record-breaking match. Like in 2009 when Graeme Smith’s T20I team scored a massive 241 against England, South Africa pulled off another famous victory at SuperSport Park.

A packed SuperSport Park witnessed a record 517 runs scored as batters from both teams made full use of the flat wicket that was on offer. As a result, South Africa completed the highest successful chase in T20Is, adding to their ODI 438 record, after the West Indies scored the most runs against South Africa in a T20I match. Openers, Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks, struck 102 runs in the first PowerPlay, the most runs scored in the PowerPlay in T20Is.

Boundaries were in abundance as the two teams struck 35 sixes on Sunday, another record. Johnson Charles bullied the Proteas attack on his way to a 39-ball maiden T20I Century. Charles' hundred is the fastest by a West Indies batter and third-fastest in T20I's.