Amla makes strong statement showing backing for 'exceptional' Ngidi

“Yes that's right- nothing but delusional.”

“However many of us, including myself have bore the brunt of these delusions and have crazy stories to tell which is why it makes it even more admirable to see exceptional youngsters like @lungingidi doing his bit to represent us all. Thank you brother and all those who stand up for just causes in their own way- publicly and privately.

“I speak for myself and those who share this belief that the end product of being racist is only self destruction and social change.

“There are oppressed people here in this country and the world over, of all colours and walks of life, cricket included. However the darker skinned people have had the worst of it. Some may convince themselves otherwise but you have to ask yourself - are those who know the same as those who don’t know?

“Justice for all is the only true justice that will bring peace and anything else is sadly delusional.

“So why is Black Lives Matter relevant for us ?... because we are all black (to me anyway).

I stand with all those who are oppressed. And I stand with @lungingidi (again).”

Ngidi, 24, last week said referring to the first Test between hosts England and the West Indies in Hampshire: “It is beautiful to see every sporting code showing their support to the Black Lives Matter movement. I saw the West Indies had black gloves on,” said Ngidi on Wednesday.

Sporting codes around the world have backed the BLM movement, including the English Premier League.

“It makes you emotional. It has been a very rough year. People are finally speaking out and it means a lot just to see the cricketing world step in, it is inspiring,” added Ngidi.