Andile Phehlukwayo ruled out of Proteas ODI series against England

Centurion - The Proteas have suffered a blow ahead of the second T20I against England after all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo was ruled out of the remainder of the series with concussion. Phehlukwayo suffered a blow to the head when he collided with captain Keshav Maharaj while fielding in the first ODI in Durham on Tuesday. The 26-year-old was replaced on the field by Dwaine Pretorius under the new rules related to concussion.

Proteas team doctor, Dr Hashendra Ramjee explained: “Following his concussion, Andile has been monitored closely and has shown signs of improvement. He will now commence his concussion return to play rehabilitation programme.”

Maharaj did not initially recognise the severity of Phehlukwayo’s injury, stating at the post-match press conference. “He (Phehlukwayo) is doing much better, bit of concussion and a cut, I am sure he will recover. He underestimated the size of me (laughs),” Maharaj said. The injury has come at the most inopportune time for Phelukwayo as he has slowly started to rebuild his confidence, particularly with the bat where he struck a blistering half-century in the warm-up leading into the first ODI.

