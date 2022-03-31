Bangladesh wins toss and bowl in first Test, two debutants for Proteas

Johannesburg - Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday morning. South Africa named two debutants in the starting eleven; Titans seam bowler Lizaad Williams, and the the Lions' left-hand batter, Ryan Rickelton.

Simon harmer also plays his first Test in six and a half years, and starting alongside Keshav Maharaj, makes the first time in the post-isolation era that South Africa will start a Test with two frontline spinners on home soil. South Africa have picked three seamers - including the all-rounder, Wiaan Mulder alongside those two spinners. ALSO READ: Proteas thumped by England in Women’s World Cup semi

Vice captain Temba Bavuma is playing his 50th Test. The Proteas team shows four changes from the team that beat New Zealand in Christchurch last month, with Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen all choosing to go to the Indian Premier League. Bangladesh is chasing another slice of history after winning the the One-Day series 2-1, they are also seeking to become just the second team from the sub-continent to win a Test series in SA.

Teams South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (capt), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan-Joy, Najmul Shanto, Mushifiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled, Ebadot Hossain.