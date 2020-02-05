JOHANNESBURG – All-rounder Chris Woakes rued England's inability to take wickets in important phases of the first One-Day International against SA and sliding to a seven-wicket defeat on Tuesday.
After England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow started strong with a 51-run opening stand, their middle order wobbled as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.
They were stuttering at 131/6 when Joe Denly (87 from 103) and Woakes (40 from 42) rescued them to a par total of 258/8 with a crucial 91-run association.
"It was a respectable total," Woakes said after the match. "It wasn't, by any means, a great score. But it was something that we could bowl at. If we took wickets at important times, we could have put some pressure on them. It could have been a half-decent score.
“But we weren't able to take those wickets. And that partnership between Temba (Bavuma) and Quinton (de Kock) was pretty good and hard to break, and that won them the game.”