Beuran Hendricks juggling kids, social media and helping those in need

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Most modern-day cricketers reckon they are pretty tech-savvy. They are always buying new gadgets with their “meal-allowance” money on tour in order to improve their latest post on social media. Beuran Hendricks is a little different though. The Proteas seam bowler has taken it to the next level with his top-quality videography skills coming to the fore, particularly during the national lockdown due to Covid-19. His social media followers have been royally entertained with his version of KFC “Mini-er Cricket”, where Hendricks and his toddler son Joshua, attempt to play a game of cricket in the kitchen utilising a rolling pin for a bat, socks for a ball and washing bin for wickets. There’s another really cool video where Hendricks stands in the shower and asks his followers “Which format do you miss the most? T20 ODI TEST” and switches between the three differently coloured jerseys by swinging a towel.

Which format do you miss the most? T20 | ODI | TEST pic.twitter.com/KhALUpQ4OQ — Beuran Hendricks (@Beuran_H13) April 25, 2020

“I do spend a lot of time with photography and videography. With us being on tour a lot, there are not a lot of things that will make your mind tick over. I took to videography and it has helped me to make sure I’m using my mind in a positive, active way and not just sit in the hotel room and think about a bad game I might have had,” Hendricks said.

“I really enjoy it and I am hoping to find ways that I can further that hobby into a career where I am making some pretty decent films. What I would like to venture into is some content creation, making films, and hopefully that is something that I can do when I am done with cricket.”

Hendricks has not only been playing around with his smart phone during lockdown though. Originally from Bellville South in Cape Town, but now resides in Johannesburg due to playing for the Highveld Lions franchise, the southpaw is acutely aware of poverty and the financial impact the lockdown has had on thousands of families.

“Covid-19 has hit pretty hard. The government has taken a firm stance in making sure the virus doesn’t spread as rapidly as it has around the world. The negative to that is of course the country is in a lockdown and that there’s a lot of food being taken off the table of families. That was heartbreaking for me people not being able to go out and earn their money so they can feed themselves,” he said.

“I took it upon myself to go into the communities and hand out food parcels. Myself and a couple of friends are trying our best to make sure that families have a plate of food on their table and not go out and commit crimes. Hopefully this can create better community awareness and be positive about this pandemic.”