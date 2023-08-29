Big blow for free-to-air viewers as Proteas’ T20I, ODI series against Australia won’t be broadcast on SABC

South African cricket fans will only be able to watch the Proteas’ T20I and ODI series against Australia only if they have access to DStv’s SuperSport. The Proteas will lock horns with Australia in thee Twenty20 Internationals over five days, starting in Durban on Wednesday. That will be followed by five One-Day Internationals as the teams prepare for the Cricket World Cup that starts in India on October 8.

Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday evening that they had failed to reach an agreement with the national broadcaster after protracted negotiations for the tour’s broadcasting rights. “After protracted negotiations, the two parties could unfortunately not reach agreeable terms to secure broadcast rights in time to cover the tour,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Tuesday.