JOHANNESBURG – Mark Boucher described Quinton de Kock as “unique,” and therefore capable of carrying the load as South Africa’s limited overs captain, wicketkeeper and opening batsman for a few more years yet.
There has been plenty of debate about the load De Kock will carry as South Africa’s limited overs skipper, but the Proteas head coach believes that the 27 year old needs to be kept occupied and that having so much responsibility actually works for him.
In this brief series against England it didn’t bother De Kock much, he topped the run-scoring charts for the series, scoring 187 runs with one century and a half-century on Sunday. His strike-rate of 88.62 was a little short of his overall career figure of 94.94, suggesting he was being more responsible, but even that is an indication – at this early stage – that he is capable of doing more than one job for the Proteas.
“On the field, we knew he’s got a smart cricket brain, there were a couple of different field placings, which were good, it showed he was thinking out of the box,” said Boucher, who remarked earlier this season, that a team wouldn’t want 11 Quinton de Kocks.
“Quinny’s unique, and that uniqueness can work wonders in the dressing room like this, because we’ve got a unique set up as well. I’m happy with how he’s been so far and he will probably grow to be a lot better as well.”