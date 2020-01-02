CAPE TOWN – South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has warned his team against complacency as they take a 1-0 series lead into the second test against England, from whom he expects a backlash at Newlands on Friday.
The 107-run victory in the first test in Pretoria on Sunday arrested a run of five successive test defeats for South Africa but any thoughts that the players might have about being back on course must be dispelled, he said on Thursday
“We haven’t really achieved anything as a test team; we’ve just won one test match,” Du Plessis told a pre-test press conference.
“There is a lot that still needs to happen for us to go where we want to go as a test team.
“For me it’s about understanding as a team that the standards need to go up a little bit.