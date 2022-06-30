Cricket SA confirm Enoch Nkwe as Director of Cricket

Johannesburg - Cricket SA (CSA) on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Enoch Nkwe as Director of Cricket.
Mtunzi Jonas was appointed as Chief Commercial Officer, Tjaart van der Walt was announced as Chief Financial Officer, and Wanele Mngomezulu was confirmed as Chief Marketing Officer.
Congratulating the quartet on their appointments, CSA Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki said: “CSA is intentional in turning the corner and reaching greater heights. The appointment of these Executives is intended to strengthen CSA’s resolve and anchoring the administration with the best expertise on offer.
“I am delighted that CSA has attracted this calibre of talent, which will change the fortunes of the organization into the future. It is against this background that I congratulate the appointees for making it through the stringent recruitment process, which merited their appointments.
“They have indeed demonstrated their desire to serve this beautiful game in the different portfolio’s by bringing their capabilities to bear.”
CSA appoint Enoch Nkwe to replace Graeme Smith as Director of Cricket
Nkwe will assume duty on July 1, while the other three executives will begin on August 1.
