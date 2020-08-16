Cricket SA needs to treat black players fairly, says Thami Tsolekile’s mother

CAPE TOWN – Nontuthuzelo Tsolekile, the mother of former Proteas wicketkeeper Thami, is grateful that his side of the story is being heard.

In a number of radio interviews over the last two weeks, the former Protea opened up about the 2015 domestic cricket match fixing scandal and highlighted instances of racism that have followed him throughout his career, from when he was just 12 years old, to when he was a member of the senior national cricket team.

“I felt so relieved that the country is finally hearing Thami’s side of the story, and I’m glad that he’s coming out to tell the story for the whole country,” she said in a video chat with African News Agency.

Four years ago, Tsolekile was handed a 12-year ban from all cricket for his role in the 2015 match fixing scandal that befell domestic cricket, and because of that, his relationship with his mother was affected.

“The relationship between me and Thami, which was so strong, was never the same. I wanted him to apologise, but he kept on saying, ‘I didn’t do anything wrong’, and I never believed him. But now that I can hear the story, I do believe him,” she said.