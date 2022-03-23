Cricket SA thrilled to welcome back bigger crowds for Proteas matches

Centurion - Cricket South Africa on Wednesday welcomed president Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that stadiums can host crowds at 50 percent of a venue’s capacity.
The announcement immediately led to SuperSport Park making tickets available for the third ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh, which takes place from 1pm on Wednesday.
“CSA is thrilled to receive this news, which greets us at the time when our domestic cricket is in full swing and while Bangladesh is currently on an inbound ODI and Test series tour,” said the organisation’s chief executive, Pholetsi Moseki.
Ramaposa stated in an address to the country on Tuesday night, that as long as spectators provide proof of vaccination sports stadiums they can return to stadia.
“This is music to our ears,” CSA’s Board chairman, Lawson Naidoo said.
Cricket SA said that although the number of spectators has been increased, it would comply with the vaccination mandate that no person may gain access to any cricket stadia without presentation (printed or electronically) of the government issued “fully vaccinated” certificate.
Children under 12 years of age are exempt from this requirement.
Tickets for Wednesday ODI and the two Tests in Durban and Gqebera can be purchased through ticketpros.co.za.
IOL Sport