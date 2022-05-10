Cricket South Africa drops all disciplinary charges against Proteas coach Mark Boucher

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa have dropped all charges against national men’s coach Mark Boucher on Tuesday CSA Board meeting was held on Monday evening to discuss Boucher’s situation. Boucher was set to defend himself against charges of “gross misconduct” next week before senior counsel Terry Motau.

The alleged charges of racist behaviour related to his role in singing a team song with the words "black shit" to former teammate Paul Adams, his relationship with former Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe and his handling of the Black Lives Matter movement within the national team. However, CSA’s case against Boucher was dealt a terminal blow earlier this week when Adams released a statement that he would not testify against his former Proteas teammate. “I went to SJN with no malice but with good intentions so that present and future players, irrespective of race, wouldn't have to go through what I and other players did in those times," said Adams in a statement released on Sunday.

"Also, to make people aware that there needs to be education and acknowledgement around racism and for us to have a greater respect for each other within our society in South Africa.

"In my testimony, I said that during my time in the national team, there was a culture within that environment that felt it was fine for a derogatory nickname given to me to be sung during fines meetings in the changing room by my fellow team-mates. "I indicated, upon reflection and after discussing with my wife (my girlfriend at the time), that I felt humiliated by the song. Not at any stage did I mention any player's name who may have initiated the song. "The only time I confirmed a name was when the panel asked if I addressed Mark Boucher personally regarding the nickname and I replied that he was part of a broader group that sang the song and that I never addressed the matter within the team environment at the time. I was young and naïve at the time, trying to fit in and represent my country as best I could.

"Not at any stage did I go in there with the intention to single Mark Boucher out, as one can confirm by listening to my testimony in the YouTube clip from 39:20 till 46:30."

Nkwe, who has returned to the Highveld Lions as a consultant, had also earlier indicated that he was not happy that the matter had morphed into “Nkwe vs Boucher” when it was instead a “CSA vs Boucher” issue. Boucher’s four-year contract runs until next year’s 50-overs World Cup in India and he can now begin preparing for the high-profile winter tour to England. CSA’s former Director of Cricket Graeme Smith was also cleared of all alleged racism last month.