Cricket South Africa rejects Sascoc demand to ’step aside’, will sought legal advice

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa rejected the demand by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee for its Board and senior officials to "step aside."

Cricket SA's Members Council met late on Thursday night after Sascoc in a letter signed by its president , Aleck Skhosana demanded the CSA board, company secretary and acting CEO "step aside." Sascoc wants to appoint a task team to investigate CSA.

"CSA, including its Members’ Council, does not agree with the resolution taken by Sascoc and has not had the opportunity to engage with Sascoc on various issues raised in the communication," CSA said in a statement issued at 1am on Friday.

Sascoc had stated Thursday in its letter that it had met CSA twice last week.

"In addition, CSA is taking legal advice regarding the basis on which Sascoc has sought to intervene in the business affairs of CSA."