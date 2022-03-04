Cricket South Africa to begin formal arbitration proceedings with Graeme Smith

Johannesburg - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday confirmed that the “tentative findings” made by the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report regarding its Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, will be the subject of agreed formal arbitration proceedings starting on March 7.
The arbitration will take place before advocates Ngwako Maenetje SC and Michael Bishop, who have been jointly appointed by the parties. Both CSA and Smith will be legally represented.
The findings of the arbitrators will be made public.
Lawson Naidoo, Chair of the CSA Board, commented: “The use of formal arbitration proceedings to deal with these issues is in keeping with CSA’s commitment to deal with the SJN issues in a manner that treats them with utmost seriousness but also ensures fairness, due process and finality.”
ALSO READ: Nathi Mthethwa and his predecessors have failed South African sport
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack - report
Shane Warne ’inspired generations with his magical leg spin’
Bangladesh names South African great Allan Donald as bowling coach
West Indies beat New Zealand in World Cup opener
Proteas captain Luus backing Britz to fill Lee’s shoes in WC opener
The title’s on the line for Lions, Titans and Warriors in final round of Four-Day Series
David Becker, Smith’s attorney, commented: “Graeme and his advisors have consistently voiced material concerns with the SJN process, in particular the “tentative findings’ made against him. He looks forward to demonstrating through this impartial process that these findings are without merit”.
IOL sport