Cricket South Africa to begin formal arbitration proceedings with Graeme Smith

Johannesburg - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday confirmed that the “tentative findings” made by the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report regarding its Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, will be the subject of agreed formal arbitration proceedings starting on March 7.

The arbitration will take place before advocates Ngwako Maenetje SC and Michael Bishop, who have been jointly appointed by the parties. Both CSA and Smith will be legally represented.