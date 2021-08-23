CSA attempt to intervene after Enoch Nkwe hands in resignation as Proteas assistant coach
CAPE TOWN – Cricket South Africa's executive board are currently in negotiations with Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe over his future involvement with the national team.
Reports emerged on Monday afternoon that Nkwe had resigned from his post. Cricket SA had earlier indicated that Titans coach Mandla Mashimbyi would be travelling with the national team for the tour to Sri Lanka after bowling coach Charl Langeveldt was ruled out due to the Sri Lankan government's Covid-19 protocols.
Mashimbyi had also accompanied the Proteas on their tour to the West Indies after Nkwe was unavailable due to personal reasons, although Nkwe returned for the subsequent tour to Ireland.
CSA have said in a statement that Nkwe has indeed signalled an intention to resign, and this matter is being considered by the Board. The Chairperson Lawson Naidoo and the Acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki are currently engaging with Nkwe about his future.
Nkwe had previously been the interim team director following the Proteas' disastrous 2019 World Cup under Ottis Gibson.
He only held that position for the lone tour of India, where South Africa drew the T20I series 1-1 but lost the Test series 3-0. He was then demoted to the men's team's assistant coach when new Director of Cricket Graeme Smith installed former national team wicket-keeper Mark Boucher as the head coach in December 2019.
