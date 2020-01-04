CAPE TOWN – Cricket South Africa (CSA) remains committed to its transformation agenda according to president Chris Nenzani, despite missing racial quota targets for the second test running against England at Newlands.
To redress imbalances from the country's apartheid era, CSA targets two black players and four from the coloured and Indian communities in each team, averaged through the year. For the last two tests this has fallen short by two.
Temba Bavuma missed the first match of the four-game series in Pretoria through injury but, despite being vice-captain on the recent tour of India in October, was overlooked for selection for the second and sent back to play for his provincial union.
He has a modest test average of 31.24 from 39 matches since making his debut in 2014.
Bavuma's exclusion meant the racial quota for South African cricket teams again fell short in Cape Town, drawing some social media criticism and raised eyebrows from local media.