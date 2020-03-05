CSA congratulate Proteas on ODI series win over Australia

The Proteas sealed a series win over long time rivals in fine form in Bloemfontein on Tuesday night. South Africa have a 2-0 lead in the three match series after their convincing six wicket win over the Aussies. Should they win the third game they would complete a second successive series clean sweep. The third game takes place at Senwes Park on Potchefstroom on Sunday. Acting CSA Chief excutive Dr Jacques Faul congratulated Quinton de Kock and Mark Boucher on their first series win as coach and captain.

“Congratulations to our new captain, Quinton de Kock, and head coach Mark Boucher on their first series win since taking over the main leadership role.”

“It has been a frustrating season with the team having gone close without getting over the line in some of the other series and it is wonderful to bring our home international season to a fitting close," said Faul

Faul also praised the players and staff for their contribution.

“Congratulations must go to all the players and support staff as well. There have been some brilliant individual performances, notably by Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi and Janneman Malan, and they are all young players who should be able to take the Proteas from strength to strength in the years ahead."

“Lungi has become the fastest South African to take 50 ODI wickets and is one of the eight Proteas to take six or more wickets in an ODI innings and he deserves special congratulations for that. The same applies to Heinrich and Janneman who both recorded maiden ODI centuries, Janneman in only his second match.

“It is a remarkable fact that the Proteas have now beaten Australia in 10 out of their last 11 ODI encounters in South Africa, Australia and at the World Cup in England.

“It has been a tough home season for the Proteas against two of the powerhouses of the game in England and Australia. They can now face their next assignment against another powerhouse, India in India, with renewed confidence and self-belief,” concluded Dr. Faul.

IOL Sport