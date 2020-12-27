Day 2: Plays of the Day

SHOT – That backfoot cover drive off Kumara by Markram in the 13th over, should be hung in a gallery. Boy he played some shots, what a pity for him and the Proteas he couldn’t turn that innings into something more substantial.

BALL – Fair play to Wanindu Hasranga, there wasn’t too much spin for him, and he struggled to settle into a good length, but having Quinton de Kock as your first Test wicket, should fill him with pride. Beautiful top-spinner, which squared up the SA captain, and all he could do was edge the ball to slip.

REDEMPTION – Notwithstanding the fact that he took his first Test wicket on Saturday, Lutho Sipamla struggled with the occasion and his consistency. Not so on the second morning, his lines and lengths were impeccable and his rewards came in the form of three wickets – he was even on a hatrick at one stage. 4/76 is a satisfactory return in your first innings as a Test bowler.

FUNKY FIELDS – In the seventh over of the morning we bore witness to gully, slip, leg gully, shortleg, and Long Stop, for Anrich Nortje to Dashun Shanaka. Shanaka hit two sixes and then a deft ramp, was actually fielded by that long stop. It was all a bit silly. Thank goodness for Sipamla.

