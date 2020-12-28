Day 3: Plays of the Day

SHOT – The Du Plessis cover drive was out in full throughout a marvellous knock. It’s not a shot usually associated with him, but if he continues in this manner it could become a signature stroke at the end of the summer.

BALL – Lungi Ngidi did pitch the ball full, but it should have gotten up more than it did and perhaps Karunaratne could have got forward better than he did. Still, it was on the line of the stumps, where it should have been and SA got their reward.

BEE – A torn thigh muscle has already robbed Sri Lanka of the services of Dhananjaya de Silva. Two bowlers are down with what appear to be groin issues and for a period on Monday Wanindu Hasaranga damaged himself diving for a ball on the boundary. The wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella was stung by a bee that went do the back of his shirt. Thankfully he was okay. Dinesh Chandimal had to leave the playing arena on the medical cart after the strap on his right pad cut into his calf.

LOOK WHO’S BACK – Kagiso Rabada was called back into the Test squad and joined the rest of his mates here yesterday. The sight of him doing laps around the outfield and occasionally going through his ‘action’ can’t have been a sight the Sri Lankans wanted to see.

@shockerhess