Dean Elgar: It will be logical for me to captain the Proteas

CAPE TOWN – After initially refraining from entering the public debate surrounding the new Proteas Test captain, Dean Elgar has now made the most emphatic statement. "Without sounding arrogant and big-headed, it would make the one logic sense (sic) in Cricket South Africa at the moment (for him to be appointed Test captain)," Elgar told CricketFanaticsMag.com after grinding out a trademark century for the Titans at Newlands. "In saying that, it's out of your control as a player, I've really tried to groom myself from a personal point of view but it's totally out of my power, but you've got to respect their decision." Since Faf du Plessis resigned from the Test captaincy after the series defeat to England in January, there have been a number of Proteas who’ve stated their intention to lead in the longest format. Elgar, though, was initially hesitant to join the queue.

"The captaincy is not like going for a job interview, where you hand in your CV. You don't put your hand up for it. It's something that's decided by someone else and it's who they think is the best person for the job.

“It's good for players to have confidence and back their abilities, but when you do that, you can put yourself in an exposed position, " he previously told Cricinfo.

The left-handed opener is certainly the most experienced of the candidates, having played 60 Test matches in comparison to Temba Bavuma (36), Aiden Markram (20) and Keshav Maharaj (30).

He has also previously led the team in Du Plessis's absence, most notably against England at Lord's in 2018.

South Africa's first Test assignment is against Sri Lanka in a two-match series, starting on Boxing Day.

@ZaahierAdams