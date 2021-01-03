Dean Elgar puts Sri Lanka to the sword after bowling master-class by Anrich Nortje

JOHANNESBURG – Wiaan Mulder suppressed the soul but it was Anrich Nortje who ripped the heart out of the Sri Lankans as the Proteas took firm control of the second Test at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Even so, it took the South African bowling attack a moment or two to warm up to the cool conditions at the Bullring, the trio of Nortje, Lutho Sipamla and Lungi Ngidi failing to make any inroads into the islanders batting for the first nine overs. And it was Nortje – inconsistent as he was in the first hour – who took the first wicket of a watchful Dimuth Karunarathne (2 off 31) in the 10th over.

The expected onslaught did not come as planned afterwards, as the Proteas continued to go through the motions, missing their line and length far too often to pose any consistent threat. Enter Mulder in the 18th over and a clutch of wickets followed that placed the impetus firmly in the way of the South Africans. The 22-year-old accounted for Kusal Perera (60), Kusal Mendis (0) and Lahiru Thirimanne (17) before the lunch-time break, and Nortje completed the morning session rout dispatching Minod Bhanuka (5) to leave the Sri Lankans reeling on 84/5.

Whatever mojo Mulder had brought to his first spell, trickled its way into the veins of Nortje as they returned for the second session. And while it was now Mulder who had lost sight of his areas, Nortje took up the torch of responsibility. In quick order he ran through Niroshan Dickwella (7), Dusan Shanaka (4), Dushmanta Chameera (22) and Asitha Fernando (4) to end the Sri Lankan innings with career best figures of 6/56.

Sipamla (1/27) picked up the only other remaining wicket, that of Wanindu Hasaranga (29), to limit the islanders to 157 all out. Thereafter, Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram guided the Proteas to tea 22 runs to the good and without incident. In that brief period, Elgar also became the 10th South African to compile 4000 Test runs.