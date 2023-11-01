Dominant Proteas keep SA flag flying high with massive Cricket World Cup win over New Zealand

🇿🇦 PROTEAS DROWN BLACK CAPS



An batting masterclass from RVD(133) & QDK (114) to earn South Africa a victory in Pune. This was accompanied by brilliant bowling from Keshav Maharaj & Marco Jansen 👏



In previous years this spotlight has proved too bright for the cricketers, but Temba Bavuma's team is showing that they want to be considered genuine contenders with the tournament fast approaching its business end. And they are doing so in such a sparkling manner that has everyone anxiously starting to believe that it may all just be different this time around.

Four years ago England won the last World Cup through bravado and a trailblazing attacking batting style that became almost the template for other teams to replicate. South Africa were certainly in awe of England’s firepower and freedom to express themselves that they almost looked to clone it for themselves. They have certainly discovered a way to press down the accelerator, which is best illustrated by the Proteas’ smashing England's previous tournament record 76 sixes with 82 maximums here in India.

But equally they are showing the ability to switch gears when required, lowering it to climb a steep hill, before opening the engines on the downhill slope again. Their adaptability was on full show yesterday in Pune, in almost a throwback to a previous ODI era when batters still took their time to adjust to the conditions with the confidence of knowing they could catch up in the final 15 overs. And there is arguably no better exponent of these tactics in ODI cricket than Rassie van der Dussen.

It’s a role he is particularly proud of even though he does often face criticism from those who are not able to fully appreciate the subtle nuances of the game. Crucially, Van der Dussen is experienced enough not to let it influence his “blueprint” as his first 50 came off 61 balls, but the next required only 42 balls to bring up his second century of this World Cup. His next 33 runs were even faster with Van der Dussen ultimately dismissed for 133 off 118 deliveries (9x4,5x6) at a strike rate of 112.71.

To put Van der Dussen’s innings into greater context, Quinton de Kock is enjoying a dream World Cup with the opening batter becoming the first South African to score 500 runs in the tournament as he brought up his fourth century - another record for a Protea - but his 114 required 116 balls (10x4, 3x6) at a strike rate of 98.27. “The current form I'm in is probably the best. I think they bowled well upfront. Especially (Trent) Boult, I felt scratchy. I was being told to bat through by the guys on the bench. I'm trying to not give it away as much as I can, just wanna keep batting. My career is coming to a finish, I'm trying to bat as much as I can,” said De Kock, who is set to retire from ODI’s after this World Cup. Both batters were smart in assessing that the conditions were not conducive to free-flowing stroke play as the Black Caps discovered later in the evening when they were bundled out for 190.

The major point of difference for the Proteas throughout this campaign has been their ability to build partnerships with very rarely two new batters finding themselves together at the crease. After captain Temba Bavuma’s dismissal for another sweet but short 24, Van der Dussen and De Kock put on exactly 200 for the second wicket. It was South Africa’s seventh partnership in excess of a 100 at this World Cup, and the second time the duo have passed 200 together.

Last night, New Zealand’s best was 37 between Will Young and Rachin Ravindra for the second wicket. That was primarily due to Marco Jansen’s sustained ability to strike in the Powerplay with the new ball that sets the tone for the rest of the innings. And when backed up by the likes of Gerald Coetzee (2/41) and Kagiso Rabada (1/16), it smooths the path for Keshav Maharaj (4/46) to tie the middle-order into knots, particularly on a surface that offered him prodigious turn last night.

Scorecard South Africa: 357/4 (Van der Dussen 133, De Kock 118, Miller 50, Southee 2/77) New Zealand: 167 all out (Phillips 60, Young 33, Maharaj 4/46, Jansen 3/31, Coetzee 2/41)