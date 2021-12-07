Duanne Olivier recalled, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton receive maiden Proteas Test team call-up

Johannesburg - Sisanda Magala and Ryan Rickelton were called up to the Proteas Test squad for the first time on Tuesday as part of a 21-man squad for the three match Test series against India. The Lions pair have been rewarded for excellent starts in the domestic Four-Day competition, with the left-handed Rickelton having struck two centuries, while Magala with 15 wickets, has been part of the most potent attack in the competition.

Another member of that attack, Duanne Olivier also returns to the Test squad two years after his last match, whereafter he signed a Kolpak contract with Yorkshire. With those contracts no longer prohibitive following Brexit, Olivier’s stunning form in the Four-Day competition, was something the national selectors couldn’t ignore. He’s picked up 28 wickets at an average of 11.14, to lead the wicket-taking charts in the competition. The squad retains the core of the group that beat the West Indies 2-0 in the Caribbean earlier this year. The first Test starts at SuperSport Park on Boxing Day.

South Africa’s Test squad vs India: Dean Elgar (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Imperial Lions), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper, Momentum Multiply Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Six Gun Grill Western Province), George Linde (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Anrich Nortje (Gbets Warriors), Keegan Petersen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Marco Jansen (Gbets Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Gbets Warriors), Prenelan Subrayen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Sisanda Magala (Imperial Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Imperial Lions), Duanne Olivier (Imperial Lions). CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said:

“We as the Selectors are excited for the return of Test cricket. This format is very important to CSA and keeping it relevant and alive is one of the organisation’s priorities. “We are really looking forward to the return of Dean Elgar and his men, it’s been a long few months since the last time we saw them dominate in the West Indies. We are confident in the team that we have selected and believe fully in backing the talent that we have unearthed and cultivated over the last couple of seasons and giving players the backing that they deserve when they have continuously done well over a significant period of time. “This Test series is also important in terms of getting some points in the Test Championship table and we are confident that this group will pick up from where they left off and give us a good show on home soil.

“On behalf of the Selectors, I would like to wish Dean (Elgar), Mark Boucher and the team all of the best for the next few weeks of what I’m certain will be really entertaining cricket.” Betway Test Series Schedule 26-30 December 21 1st Betway WTC Test vs India SuperSport Park, Centurion