Duanne Olivier ruled out of England Test series

Johannesburg - The Proteas preparations for the first Test against England on Thursday at Lord's has been hampered after Duanne Olivier has been ruled out of the series through injury. Olivier sustained a Grade 2 hip flexor muscle tear during the four-day tour match against England Lions at The Spitfire Ground St Lawrence in Canterbury over the past weekend.

“Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle at the close of play on day three of the four-day tour match. After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan which revealed a grade 2 tear involving the right pectineus muscle," said Proteas team doctor, Hashendra Ramjee. “Due to the extent of the injury, he has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England and will return home where he will commence his rehabilitation with the Gauteng Central Lions medical team.”

Olivier's withdrawal is a major blow to the Proteas' chances as they would have relied on the seam-bowler's vast experience of English conditions. Prior to returning to the Proteas set-up last season, Olivier was playing as Kolpak for English County Championship team Yorks hire since 2019.

The Proteas suffered a heavy innings defeat to the England Lions in their warm-up match. Proteas Test squad against England: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman. IOL Sport