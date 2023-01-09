Dwaine Pretorius hangs up his international cricket boots

Johannesburg - Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Monday that Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has retired from international cricket with immediate effect. Since making his international debut in 2016, the 33-year-old has represented South Africa across all three formats in 30 T20 Internationals (T20I), 27 One-Day Internationals (ODI) and three Tests. He has also featured in two World Cups.

Pretorius impressed in the T20I arena and holds the record for the best figures by a South African bowler in T20Is with his 5/17 against Pakistan in 2021. Later that year, he went on to pick up nine wickets in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. He also had 261 runs to his name at a strike-rate of 164.15. His performances for the Proteas have earned him stints in leagues around the world including the Indian Premier League, The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League and most recently the inaugural Betway SA20.

“A few days ago, I made one of the toughest decisions of my cricketing career. I have decided to retire from all forms of international cricket,” Pretorius said “Growing up, my only goal in life was to play for the Proteas. I didn't know how it was going to happen, but God gave me talent and a serious will to succeed. The rest was in his hands.

“I am shifting my focus to T20 and other shorter formats for the rest of my career. “Being a free agent will help me achieve the goal of being the best short format player I can be. By doing this, I will be able to have a better balance in my career and family life.” Pretorius said he would remember his time with the Proteas fondly.

ALSO READ: From Cape Town to Pretoria - home is where the Capitals are for Wayne Parnell “I leave the Proteas team knowing that every time I stepped on to the field, I gave everything I had in me. From playing with broken toes, fingers and torn muscles, to carrying drinks, team meetings and helping other players wherever I could. It has been a blast. “Thank you to all the fans for your support and love - you made it extra special.”

CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said: "We would like to thank Dwaine for all his services to South African cricket. He has always represented the badge with the utmost pride, determination and commitment, leaving everything on the field every time he pulled on the Proteas shirt. "His all-round ability added to his value as a player and his quality will no doubt be missed. Go well Dwaine, we wish you well in the next step of your career."