England bowl first at Newlands
CAPE TOWN - England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to bowl in the first T20I at Newlands on Friday evening.
The match is the first international cricket match played in South Africa since ovid-19 brought everything to a halt back in March.
There will be no fans present due to Covid regulations.
The Proteas have handed a T20I debut to local Cape Cobras all-rounder George Linde after Dwaine Pretorius was ruled out with a hamstring injury.
England, meanwhile, have omitted fast bowler Mark Wood in favour of the Curran Brothers, Sam and Tom.
🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT!— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 27, 2020
A massive moment for George Linde as he receives the nod to make his #Proteas #KFCT20 debut, while Temba Bavuma will partner captain Quinton de Kock at the top of the order.
Ball-by-ball commentary 👉![CDATA[]]>🏼 https://t.co/ruRYcILWQc#SeeUsOnThePitch #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/HFXYzFetL4
SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks , Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
ENGLAND: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.
@ZaahierAdams