Experience has helped a more mature David Miller deal with pressure

Cape Town — From the outside it seemed a gamble. But it seems David Miller always knew the rewards potentially outweighed the risks. He had the skill. He just needed to find a more consistent way of exhibiting it. At the time Miller averaged 36.97 in ODIs and 28.62 in T2OIs.

So, he quit red-ball cricket in September 2018 “to make sure that I am in a position to give myself the best opportunity to play for the Proteas”. He has since averaged 57.18 in ODIs and 39 at a strike-rate of 143.55 in T20Is. Much of this is due to learnings gained at Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Glamorgan, Durham, Jamaica Tallawahs, St Lucia Zouks, Hobart Hurricanes, Peshawar Zalmi, Bengal Tigers, Uthura Rudras and, of course, Gujarat Titans over the past four years. The transformation has been nothing short of sensational with Miller now the “senior statesman” of the Proteas’ white-ball middle-order.

“I think being around for a long time, one does develop and grow, and mature in the role that I've been playing for so many years. I think it's more just about understanding my game a lot better going into games,” Miller said ahead of the Proteas’ T20I opener against India on Thursday. “I still still get nervous, there are a lot of negative thoughts that go through one's head at times with the unknown, but I think it's with experience that I've gained is more dealing with that pressure a lot better and thinking a lot clearer and understanding my game better in terms of what in what I need to do.” After playing in the IPL for over a decade, Miller finally found a home at the Gujarat Titans that appreciated his talents and offered him the type of support that yielded the best dividends. It resulted in Miller enjoying his most fruitful personal IPL campaign and the Titans lifting the golden trophy.

Miller believes the Proteas are forming a similar culture and success over the Indians over the next fortnight will be a major confidence booster with an eye on the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. “It is going to be a challenging series and we are well aware of that. Over the last couple of years, due to the IPL, India has a lot of depth [in their ranks], very experienced players, and dealing with a lot of pressure in the IPL will certainly help them in international cricket,” he said. “We know they don’t have their strongest team, but they are a serious team nonetheless, with some serious match-winners.

“But we have also built a nice squad in the last year and a half, the guys understand their roles a lot better. I think it's just about ironing out a few things and just trying to get that blueprint back and obviously winning and getting confidence through that leading up to the World Cup. “It's actually quite exciting to learn from the youngsters and how they approach the game. I'm excited. I'm really enjoying the space and hopefully we can all go well together.” @ZaahierAdams

