Finger injury rules Rassie van der Dussen out of England Test series decider

Cape Town — The Proteas’ task to win the Test series against England at The Oval next week has been compounded with the loss of Rassie van der Dussen. The middle-order batter will return home due to a fracture of his left index finger sustained while fielding during the innings and 85-run defeat to England in the second Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Van der Dussen showed great courage to come out to bat despite his injury. He earned further plaudits by surviving 132 balls for his 42 during a 87-run partnership with Keegan Petersen that kept England wicketless during the afternoon session. However, Van der Dussen will play no further part in the series and has been replaced by his Lions teammate Wiaan Mulder. The all-rounder has been in good form for Leicestershire in the England County Championship with six half-centuries and two centuries in his last 11 innings.

The Proteas have Ryan Rickelton and Khaya Zondo on tour as the reserve batters in the Test squad. @ZaahierAdams IOL Sport