Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

First ODI between Proteas and West Indies delayed by rain

a cricket field with the pitch under covers as rain falls

The first One-Day International between South Africa and the West Indies has been delayed due to persistent rain. Picture: twitter.com/ProteasMenCSA

Published 2h ago

Share

Gqeberha - The first One-Day International (ODI) between South Africa and the West Indies has been delayed due to persistent rain at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.

The toss was scheduled for 12:30 pm with a 1pm start for the match between Shai Hope’s West Indies and Temba Bavuma’s South Africa but persistent rain brought everything to a standstill.

Further updates will be provided as officials continue to monitor the situation at Buffalo Park Stadium.

More on this

Proteas first and second ODI squad against West Indies:

Temba Bavuma (captain, DP World Lions), Gerald Coetzee (ITEC Knights), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Bjorn Fortuin (DP World Lions), Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions), Sisanda Magala (DP World Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (DP World Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Ryan Rickelton (DP World Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins),Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (DP World Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Wayne Parnell (Six Gun Grill Western Province)

ALSO READ: Proteas eager for ‘fresh start’ in ODI series against West Indies

Proteas third ODI squad against West Indies:

Temba Bavuma (captain, DP World Lions), Gerald Coetzee (ITEC Knights), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Bjorn Fortuin (DP World Lions), Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions), Marco Jansen (Dafabet Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Sisanda Magala (DP World Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (DP World Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Ryan Rickelton (DP World Lions), Wayne Parnell (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins),Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (DP World Lions).

ALSO READ: Rob Walter backs Proteas players to the hilt, says Temba Bavuma

Related Topics:

ProteasTemba BavumaKagiso RabadaAiden MarkramCricketODI

Share