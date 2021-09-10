Fortuin starts as SA bat first in first T20 international vs Sri Lanka

JOHANNESBURG – Bjorn Fortuin was included in the Proteas' starting team for Friday's first T20 International against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Fortuin, through no fault of his own, has been the subject of plenty of chatter after being surprisingly picked in the South African squad for the T20 World Cup. Fortuin has played only sporadically since Mark Boucher was made Proteas head coach. George Linde, who was a more regular presence in the team over the same period was left out, although he will accompany the team as part of the reserve unit.