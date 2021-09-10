Fortuin starts as SA bat first in first T20 international vs Sri Lanka
JOHANNESBURG – Bjorn Fortuin was included in the Proteas' starting team for Friday's first T20 International against Sri Lanka in Colombo.
Fortuin, through no fault of his own, has been the subject of plenty of chatter after being surprisingly picked in the South African squad for the T20 World Cup. Fortuin has played only sporadically since Mark Boucher was made Proteas head coach. George Linde, who was a more regular presence in the team over the same period was left out, although he will accompany the team as part of the reserve unit.
Keshav Maharaj, who was also included in the World Cup squad, will make his T20 International debut, doing so as captain. Maharaj won the toss and chose to bat at the Premadasa Stadium.
Both Quinton de Kock and David Miller returned to the starting team after missing the ODI series. Dwaine Pretorius will make his first appearance since February, having missed the tours to Ireland and the Caribbean because of Covid.
Rassie van der Dussen has also been benched, with Heinrich Klaasen slotting into the no.4 spot.
TEAMS
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Sri Lanka: Avishska Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya
IOL Sport