George Linde surprise omission from Proteas T20 World Cup squad
Share this article:
JOHANNESBURG - George Linde was the surprise omission from the 15-man squad named for the T20 World Cup on Thursday.
The left-arm spinning all-rounder has been a regular part of the team since making his debut against England, but missed out on a spot, with Bjorn Fortuin, also a left-arm spinner, chosen instead.
🇿🇦 Your 18-man extended #T20World #Proteas squad heading to the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup!#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/KD9DZPWQOe— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 9, 2021
Temba Bavuma, the South African captain said a special emphasis was placed on combinations, while spin would be a key role. Keshav Maharaj adds to the spin depth in the squad and his leadership credentials, which shone during the two One-Day Internationals in which he was captain against Sri Lanka.
Victor Mpitsang the chairman of selectors said the absence of Faf du Plessis, the in-form Janneman Malan and Chris Morris, was all down to retaining combinations and maintaining consistency.
SA Squad for T20 World Cup:
Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen,, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.
Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams
IOL Sport