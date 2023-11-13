The Proteas received a major boost on Monday as captain Temba Bavuma reportedly trained without any pain ahead of their Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia. Bavuma’s men will take on the Australia on Thursday for a place in Sunday’s final. The captain tweaked his hamstring in the Proteas’ win over Afghanistan last week, and there was a real fear he wouldn’t recover in time for the semi-final.

The 33-year-old strained his right hamstring while fielding on Friday, and struggled with the bat, scoring 23 as the Proteas successfully chased down Afghanistan’s 244 to win the game by five wickets. Bavuma has played well for the Proteas this year, and remains a key figure in the team despite struggling to get going in this World Cup. According to a report in Rapport, Bavuma took part in training on Monday, watched by physiotherapist Sizwe Hadebe and conditioning coach Runeshan Moodley.

The report went on to add that Bavuma wasn’t in any discomfort as he ran between cones for 15 minutes, and batted in the nets for almost an hour, suggesting he was good to go. Thursday’s game will see the Proteas go up against an Australian outfit they beat by 134 runs a month ago for a place in the final. The winner of the game will face either hosts India or New Zealand in Sunday’s final.