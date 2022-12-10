Grandpa batters have something to prove for Proteas Down Under

Cape Town - The Proteas are back in Australia seeking to add to a recent Test series record that is the envy of the cricket world. South Africa has won each of its last three series’ Down Under, and while they lack the big names of the recent past, the current team should feel they are capable of matching the achievement of the 2008/09, 2012/13 and 2016/17 sides.

Stuart Hess and Zaahier Adams look at the batting, bowling and the mental challenges of playing in Australia. Batting There's a pensioners’ vibe about the Proteas batting unit. Only Kyle Verreynne is under the age of 30, which is deliberate according to captain Dean Elgar. “Guys who know their game better and can be easily managed,” he said of the batters in the squad.

The Proteas batting has been the team’s weak point in the last few years, with the oft-mentioned lack of hundreds the clearest indicator of their struggles. To bridge the gap because of the lack of Test experience, the selectors have relied on an older group of batters. Five of them have played over 100 first class matches, while just two – Elgar and Temba Bavuma – have played more than 50 Tests.

One player of recent vintage who encapsulated ‘inexperienced Test player, but experienced first class player,’ type was Stephen Cook, who played over a decade of first class cricket and scored more than 10000 runs before making his Test debut in 2016. Cook played in the 2016/17 series, scoring a century in the final Test. “I was lucky in that I played domestic cricket against the likes of Vernon Philander, Rory Kleinveldt and Ryan McLaren and that was played at good intensity.” Acknowledging that it is a step up in terms of quality, Cook felt, like Elgar, that it would be easier for a more experienced player.

“You do understand your game, and you are more sure of yourself – even if what you’ve faced is not of that (Test) level, there is that surety, you’ve been there and done that and have a better idea. “I hadn’t been to Australia before, but I didn’t feel it was this impossible task.” With conditions set to be better for batters than what South Africa has faced recently, Cook felt that despite the obvious class of the Australian attack, the Proteas batters could look forward to the series.

“I thoroughly enjoyed playing there. “We had a lot of sporty decks at home in my time in the Test team, but I found Australia offered a much more balanced battle between bat and ball. You get value for shots as a batter, and as a bowler, if you stick to your disciplines, you get reward as well,” said Cook. Bowling

South Africa arrive in Australia with one of the finest seam bowling attacks in the world. It’s easily the team's strength and one which is primarily responsible for the team's lofty second position on the World Test Championship table. Kagiso Rabada is the spearhead, and has enjoyed plenty of success against the Aussies both at home and Down Under before, and will be joined by Anrich Nortje – the fastest bowler on either side – Lungi Ngidi and the lanky left-armer Marco Jansen. Add in world-class spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer and South Africa are blessed with a high quality attack that is capable of taking 20 wickets on any surface. Vincent Barnes, South Africa's bowling coach of the history-making 2008-09 team, believes that not becoming too excited with the surfaces on offer will be key to repeating the success.

"You can get carried away with the bounce. My message to the bowlers was to remain consistent. At the end of the day you still want batters to come forward and that was what gained us success. There were a lot of slip catches," Barnes said.

Maharaj made his Test debut on the last tour in 2016 and has since had plenty of success in particular against former captain Steve Smith. Harmer, though, is pushing hard for inclusion in the starting XI with exceptional performances on the domestic circuit which could open the pathway for South Africa to play two spinners at some stage. "Brisbane and the MCG have both been very bouncy in the past, but I still think we should play at least one spinner in both those Tests. Sydney though favours spin and we could possibly play two spinners here. "But it's all down to the amount of pitches that are dropped in. It's only when there’s a lot of games being played that there will be a few more decks put into the square. The ball doesn't become abrasive very quickly because it's a lush outfield but Sydney is an option (for two spinners).

Mentality Every Test offers an examination of players’ mentality, but few teams thrive as much in messing with your mind than Australia. They don’t have the meanies of years gone by and the current generation may still be chastened by what happened in South Africa in 2018. “Purely because we are playing there, I think it will still be pretty feisty,” said Elgar.

Cook thinks less so. “What made it a little bit easier is the amount of cricket that guys have played with each other through things like the IPL and other leagues, which breaks down barriers. If you’ve played with a guy and shared a changeroom with them, no matter how nasty they are in the middle you know the guy isn’t really like that. “The crowd is a totally different thing,” said Cook. “That for me was really challenging, that hostility, the pressure cauldron, the way they get behind their players that was quite challenging, it's like that all around the world, but it was exacerbated in Australia. “Nothing really prepares you for Australia.

“It’s an iconic series to be a part of. People will look at your career and ask how did you fare in Australia, England or India, and if you did well you will be considered a very solid Test cricketer.”

The last three SA vs Australia Test series’ Down Under 2008/09 SA won 2-1 An historic triumph, South Africa’s first in a Test series in Australia saw them chase 414 in the first match in Perth thanks to hundreds from Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers. Then in Melbourne, JP Duminy and Dale Steyn led an incredible turnaround with a 180-run ninth wicket partnership that set up a nine-wicket victory that sealed the series. The drama didn’t end there though, with Smith heroically facing Mitchell Johnson with a broken left hand and coming within 15 balls of preventing Australia from winning the last Test.

2012/13 SA won 1-0 South Africa lost Duminy to a snapped Achilles in the middle of the first Test at The Gabba, in which day two was washed out. Following the draw there, the teams moved to Adelaide where Michael Clarke backed up his double hundred from the first Test with another at The Adelaide Oval which was undergoing redevelopment at the time. Faf du Plessis, on debut, led a legendary fourth innings ‘blockathon’ as the Proteas hung on for a draw. The physical exertion for the bowlers meant the Australians changed their entire attack for the last Test and Hashim Amla and De Villiers made massive second innings centuries. South Africa won by 309 runs in what was Ricky Ponting’s last Test. 2016/17 SA won 2-1

Perth was once again kind to the Proteas, with hundreds from Elgar and Duminy ensuring South Africa set a target of 539. They needed that buffer because Steyn had injured his shoulder on the second morning. After Vernon Philander took four wickets in Australia’s first innings, Kagiso Rabada took five in the second. At Hobart, Philander’s 5/21 saw Australia bowled out for 85. Quinton de Kock made a hundred and then Kyle Abbott took 6/89 as South Africa secured its third series victory in a row in Australia. The third Test, which took place amidst controversy caused by mint sweets, saw Du Plessis make a first innings century and then cheekily declare. Usman Khawaja made a hundred, Stephen Cook scored one for South Africa, as Australia ran away winners by seven wickets. Proteas Squad for Australia tour: Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo

SCHEDULE Tour Itinerary

Four-day Tour Match 09 - 12 December Cricket Australia XI vs South Africa – The Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Tests 17 - 21 December Australia vs South Africa – The Gabba, Brisbane

26 - 30 December Australia vs South Africa – MCG, Melbourne 04 - 08 January

Australia vs South Africa – SCG, Sydney @ZaahierAdams @shockerhess