’Huge team man’ David Miller knows he specific T20 role in Proteas line-up

CAPE TOWN - David Miller is not overly concerned with what number he bats, but rather wants to make an impact every time he walks to the crease. There has long been a debate surrounding what the best position the hard-swinging southpaw should occupy within the Proteas T20 batting line-up. Often though it's not about the actual position, but rather the state of the game.

For instance, Miller came in at No 6 on Tuesday as he normally does, but it was after just 6.1 overs with South Africa reeling at 38/4. This allowed him the opportunity to assess the conditions before exploding towards the latter part of his innings. "I would like to bat higher and I have mentioned that to Boucher and Temba, but at the same time there is a bigger goal," Miller said after his 44-ball 75 that sealed the series for South Africa on Thursday.

"We have been chatting closely and there is a particular role that is required and needed, particularly going into a World Cup. The guys are definitely finding their groove, but at the end of the day it's more a particular role in that position. "I have been thrown upon that and I like to look at opportunities like that. I am a huge team man and I don't want to bash my way and say 'I want to bat No 3/4'. We have a structure in place and we are all on the same page."

Miller's match-winning innings will certainly be a confidence booster leading up to the T20 World Cup as there were concerns about the veteran's form after a quiet series in the West Indies. Miller, though, knows T20 cricket is a brutal form of the game with the margins for error miniscule for both batters and bowlers alike, particularly at the death. A bowler may miss his length by a few millimeters, but that is enough for him to suffer the indignity of being despatched for four sixes - like Ireland's Josh Little was by Miller in the second T20I on Thursday.