Impressive Test debut earns Marco Jansen Proteas ODI call-up

After his impressive Test debut last week, Marco Jansen has been called up to the Proteas squad for the three match One-Day International series with India that takes place later this month.

It’s been a stunning 12 months for the 21 year old left-arm seamer who was first called into the Proteas Test squad for the tour to Pakistan, then made his Test debut in the Boxing Day match against India and is now in the frame to press for World Cup selection. In addition he was drafted by the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, making his debut in that lucrative competition last April.