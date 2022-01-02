Impressive Test debut earns Marco Jansen Proteas ODI call-up
After his impressive Test debut last week, Marco Jansen has been called up to the Proteas squad for the three match One-Day International series with India that takes place later this month.
It’s been a stunning 12 months for the 21 year old left-arm seamer who was first called into the Proteas Test squad for the tour to Pakistan, then made his Test debut in the Boxing Day match against India and is now in the frame to press for World Cup selection. In addition he was drafted by the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, making his debut in that lucrative competition last April.
The South African selectors retained a number of the players picked for the series with the Netherlands, which had to be postponed after one match when travel restrictions were put in place by European countries when the Omicron strain was made public.
Zubayr Hamza and Wayne Parnell are thus back in the squad as is Dwaine Pretorius.
Lizaad Williams who was originally picked for the Netherlands series is also absent, with Lungi Ngidi back in the squad after missing the Dutch series with Covid. Anrich Nortje is still recovering from his hip ailment and will miss the series.
The first ODI will be played in Paarl on January 19.
Proteas ODI squad vs India
Temba Bavuma (capt), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.