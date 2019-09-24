India will be without fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for their home Test series against South Africa after he suffered a stress fracture to his back. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

MUMBAI – Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the home test series against South Africa after suffering a stress fracture in his back and will be replaced by Umesh Yadav, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday. Bumrah, 25, was India's leading bowler at the 50-over World Cup with 18 victims and he took 13 wickets in the recent two-test series in West Indies at an exceptional average of 9.23.

"Jasprit Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back and has been ruled out of the upcoming series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy against South Africa," the BCCI said in a statement.

Bumrah's spell of 5-7 in the first test made him the first Asian bowler to complete five-wicket hauls in Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies -- in only his 11th test.

Yadav, who has taken 119 wickets in 41 tests, last played for India in December in Australia.

JUST IN: Umesh Yadav replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India's Test squad#TeamIndia fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back and has been ruled out of the upcoming Paytm Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy against South Africa. pic.twitter.com/yZiUmMABPt — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2019

Vishakhapatnam will host the first test between India and South Africa from Oct. 2 followed by matches at Pune and Ranchi. The series is the first for South Africa in the new ICC Test Championship.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.

Reuters