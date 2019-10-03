First Test, Day 2, Lunch
India: 324/1 (Sharma 176, Agarwal 138*, Pujara 6*, Maharaj 1/121)
The Proteas finally made the breakthrough on the second morning of the first Test, but not before Mayank Agarwal brought up his maiden Test century in Visakhapatnam.
Agarwal resuming on 84 not out, and India on 202 without loss, the home team moved rapidly along under sun-lit skies. The first day was truncated after the entire final session was lost due to heavy downpours.
The Indian openers Agarwal and Rohit Sharma were intent on making up the lost time with both batsmen playing fluently. Agarwal reached his milestone with a single off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.