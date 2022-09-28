India win the toss and send Proteas in to bat as captain Temba Bavuma returns

Cape Town — The Proteas have left out Reeza Hendricks from their starting line-up to accommodate the return of captain Temba Bavuma in the first T20 international against India on Wednesday. Hendricks was the player of the series against both England and Ireland, striking four half-centuries in five innings, while Bavuma was out injured.

However, with the T20 World Cup looming on the horizon, the Proteas selectors will be hoping that Bavuma regains his form after an elbow injury. Exciting prospect Tristan Stubbs has been included in the starting XI, with Wayne Parnell preferred instead of Dwaine Pretorius in the all-rounder role. Bavuma will get straight back into the action, with Indian captain Rohit Sharma winning the toss and opting to insert the visitors.

“We probably would have fielded first as well. Good going over the last couple of months. This is an important series for us and we want to continue all the good work. Guys always enjoy the India trip, the energy of the guys is up again and nice to be back in action after a couple of months. Different conditions to Australia but in terms of match practice, it is a great opportunity,” Bavuma said at the toss. TEAMS South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh @ZaahierAdams IOL Sport