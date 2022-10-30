India win toss and bat, Lungi Ngidi in for Tabraiz Shamsi

The Proteas made one change to the starting side that beat Bangladesh on Thursday, with Lungi Ngidi coming into the team in place of left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Johannesburg - Rohit Sharma chose to bat in the vital Group 2 T20 World Cup clash with South Africa in a breezy and chilly Perth on Sunday.

The move is obviously to try and take advantage of the extra pace and bounce at the new Optus Stadium, which is using the same kind of undersoil as the old Waca venue.

India also made one change to their 11 that beat the Netherlands in their previous game, with Deepak Hooda replacing all-rounder, Axar Patel.

India still top Group 2 after two wins against the Dutch and Pakistan, while South Africa is on three points, having had their first match against Zimbabwe rained out, while they thrashed Bangladesh by 104 runs in their second outing of the competition.