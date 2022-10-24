IOL SPORT SHOW: Australian conditions will suit Temba Bavuma, says Shukri Conrad

Cape Town - The Proteas begin their much-anticipated T20 World Cup campaign against Zimbabwe in Hobart on Monday. The spotlight will undoubtedly be on captain Temba Bavuma upon his return to the team after a bout of illness.

Senior cricket writer Zaahier Adams is joined by SA U19 coach Shukri Conrad on the IOL Sport Show to analyse South Africa’s chances. Conrad believes firmly that “South Africa can go all the way” and “this is our best squad we’ve put together in a long time.” The former Cape Cobras and Lions mentor also believes that the conditions, particularly during the Powerplay, may actually suit Bavuma’s style.

“Temba must open the batting. If the trends of the last couple of games are to be followed, then you almost need to be tighter in the Powerplay. I think the important bit for Temba is not to get into the mindset of ‘I’m here to anchor the innings’. “He obviously wants to strike at a certain rate. There’s a fine line between striking at 100 and 140. If you look at the Powerplay, you only need to find three boundaries. I think that’s the work that they would have been doing. I think playing in Australia might suit him because of the bounce of the wickets. “Being slightly shortish in stature, he can hang deep in the crease and access square of the wickets. There has also been a lot of running between the wickets on the big boundaries and that brings him into the game.

“Obviously, the question is then who misses out? Reeza Hendricks will be hugely unlucky. But that’s the make-up of the team and we have every base covered.” Conrad doesn’t believe that the pending departure of coach Mark Boucher will have any impact on the Proteas’ chances Down Under. “That’s all over-rated hey! I don’t think anyone plays for a coach. Players play for themselves and the country.

“Yes, Boucher is on his way, but people come and go. Bouchie would also have made the point ‘I’m leaving, but this is not about me’. Every coach doesn’t want it to be about himself. So, I don’t think it will be an overriding factor.” Conrad, who will be the IOL Sport Show guest analyst throughout the T20 World Cup, has also predicted South Africa, India, Australia and England will progress to the semi-final stages. CHECK OUT THE IOL SPORT T20 WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE