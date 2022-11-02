IOL Sport Show: How the Proteas deal with pressure will be key, says Faf du Plessis

Cape Town — Former captain Faf du Plessis believes the Proteas’ real tests are yet to come, specially in terms of “how we deal with pressure” at the T20 World Cup. The Proteas are the only unbeaten team in Australia, having defeated both Bangladesh and India after their opening game against Zimbabwe was abandoned due to rain.

This has left Temba Bavuma’s team in prime position to secure a semi-final with two matches remaining against Pakistan (on Thursday at 10am) and the Netherlands (on Sunday 2am). Having entered the tournament as underdogs, there is suddenly huge focus on the Proteas, especially their much-hyped bowling unit after their dismantling of India in Perth. “Confidence plays a huge role in the World Cup. The other day was very good. Chasing, as well, is something people will be judged on as well, and how we deal with pressure. That will be the talking point, especially when the semis and the final. But I think this is a fantastic team and the conditions suit us well,” Du Plessis told the IOL Sport Show at the launch of his autobiography, Faf: Through the Fire.

The Proteas will certainly be wary of a Pakistan team that are in a must-win scenario after their earlier defeats to India and Zimbabwe. It is such desperate situation that often brings the best out of the Pakistanis, and Du Plessis has warned the Proteas to take nothing for granted at the Sydney Cricket Ground. “That’s the thing about Pakistan. You never know which team is going to pitch up. They can be extremely hot and then a bit cold. They are a very good team,” he said. “But the way we’re playing we haven’t really put a foot wrong, so I’m backing the boys.”

