’It’s been a fun ride’ as retired Chris Morris takes up coaching role

Johannesburg - South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Morris said on Instagram: “Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket! Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small…it’s been a fun ride! Delighted to be taking up a coaching role at @titanscricket #lifebeginsnow"

Morris retires aged 34, having last played for South Africa in July 2019 at the Cricket World Cup in England. In February last year, Morris became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League, when he was sold for a record R32.7m as he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals. The aggressive batter and quick bowler made his debut for South Africa back in December 2012 against New Zealand in Durban in a T20 International.

Since then, Morris went on to play 23 T20Is for South Africa, 42 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and four Test matches. In T20Is Morris had best bowling figures of 4/27 and a similar best in ODIs of 4/31. In total, Morris claimed 84 wickets for South Africa - 80 of which came in limited overs cricket. With the bat, Morris scored 773 runs for South Africa across all formats - with 467 coming in ODIs.