Janneman Malan re-writes the record books with masterful 177 not out in third ODI against Ireland

CAPE TOWN – Janneman Malan re-wrote the record books on Friday to put the Proteas’ in pole position in the series-deciding third and final ODI against Ireland at Malahide. Malan struck an undefeated 177 (169 balls) to eclipse Hashim Amla’s 159 to post the highest score by a South African against Ireland, which powered the visitors to 346/4. The Boland right-hander struck 16 boundaries and six sixes in his masterful innings.

Malan, though, was not the chief aggressor for the Proteas initially with Quinton de Kock announcing his return to the side with a breathtaking 120 off just 90 balls (11x4, 5x6). 🔄 CHANGE OF INNINGS



A career-best 177* by Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock's 120 saw the duo share a 225-run opening stand to set the foundation as the #Proteas post 346/4



📺 Watch the match on SuperSport 212

📝 Ball by Ball https://t.co/ceJvyYt18y#IREvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/4TGx0H3p1p — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 16, 2021 Ireland were spared De Kock’s bludgeoning blade for the first two matches of the series due to the wicket-keeper/batsman being rested after his exertions in the Caribbean. The hosts’ bowling unit quickly discovered the challenge of trying to keep De Kock in check as he raced to his century off just 83 balls. He required just seven more deliveries to add a further 20 runs before Ireland finally had something to celebrate when De Kock was brilliantly caught on the edge of the square-leg boundary.

De Kock and Malan had posted 225 runs for the first wicket in just 36.1 overs to set up South Africa’s innings. Rassie van der Dussen was promoted to No 3 ahead of captain Temba Bavuma and swept his way to 30 off 28 balls before it led to his demise when he was caught a long-on. Heinrich Klaasen and Andile Phehlukwayo all came to the crease before Bavuma, who eventually strode out at No 6, but without either making any meaningful contribution. A glorious sunlit day in Ireland, though, belonged solely to Malan who went through the gears as the innings progressed to eventually carry his bat until the very end.