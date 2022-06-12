Kagiso Rabada admits to pushing his body to the limit in T20I series against India

Cape Town — Kagiso Rabada has admitted he is pushing his body to the limit in the on-going T20I series against India. The Proteas spearhead skipped the two-match Test series against Bangladesh due to his Indian Premier League commitments with new franchise Punjab Kings, but the fast bowler then went full tilt for 13 games to finish as the league’s leading paceman with 23 scalps.

Story continues below Advertisement

But unlike his Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah who has been rested for this five-match series, Rabada is back on national duty. “I am trying to stay as fit as possible, and trying to give full intensity in the game,” he said ahead of the second T20I in Cuttack on Sunday. Rabada went wicketless in the first match last week in Delhi, but had the second best economy rate of 8.75 as India posted their highest-ever T20I total against the Proteas.

He is hoping for an improved performance at the Barabati Stadium. “We thought that (pitch for the first T20I) was going to be a difficult wicket to bat on after Keshav bowled that first ball, but they ended up scoring 211. We realised the wicket was good, but we were taken aback with that (India's batting),” Rabada said. “There are areas where we will always want to improve, but I think we batted phenomenally well. It's about taking it game by game. It's about tweaking as and when required, as a team and personally. You don't really need to do too much different.”

Story continues below Advertisement