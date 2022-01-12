Kagiso Rabada’s bunnies ... 5 men who have suffered the wrath of KG the most

Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada triumphed in a battle royale with Indian skipper Virat Kohli on the opening day of the series-deciding Test at Newlands on Tuesday. But who have KG Rabada dismissed the most during his 50 Tests?

5. Jonny Bairstow (5) England's only Ashes centurion on the current tour Down Under has been Rabada's victim five times in seven Tests. On each occasion Bairstow has been caught, twice behind the wicket. 4. Rohit Sharma (5)

The two superstars of the IPL could not continue their rivalry here in South Africa after the Indian opener was forced to withdraw from this tour due to injury. Rabada, though, has claimed Sharma's wicket five times in six Tests and initially they all came relatively cheaply until the Indian ODI skipper smashed 212 the last time they met in Ranchi. 3. Mitchell Starc (5) All fast bowlers love bowling at a fellow pacemen with the "Gentlemen's agreement" of not delivering bouncers at tailenders long forgotten. Australia's spearhead Starc has been caught on the bounce by Rabada five times, although the swinging left-hander has had special night in Adelaide when he struck 53 in South Africa's first pink ball Test.

2. Angelo Matthews (5)

Although capable of cleaning up the tail, Rabada - like every champion fast bowler - enjoys targeting the key batter within the opposition line-up. And that's exactly what Rabada did whenever the Protest faced Sri Lanka with Matthews dismissed five times in five Tests. 1. Stuart Broad (7) Cricket's most famous pantomime villain is top of Rabada's hit list. The South African spearhead has sent the England fast bowler back to pavilion seven times in nine Tests.