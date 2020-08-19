Kugandrie Govender appointed new CSA acting CEO, wants to bring back the pride

CAPE TOWN – Kugandrie Govender will take over as acting chief executive officer at the embattled Cricket South Africa with immediate effect, becoming the first woman to lead the cricket organisation. Govender, who has been CSA’s chief commercial officer, will replace Jacques Faul, who terminated his contract earlier this week. "CSA's mandate is to ensure that cricket is an inclusive sporting code for all South Africans. It is important to improve our reputation both locally and internationally," Govender said upon her appointment. "This is a critical time for our organisation and crucial for key stakeholders to work together to improve the rating of cricket among those who love, support and follow the sport and those who have trust in the sport's ability to unify all South Africans. "We will work hard to improve the levels of pride amongst our stakeholders and I am humbled to be a part of the collective that commits itself to ensure that CSA is a federation of which South Africans are proud."

Cricket SA has had a tumultuous past two years, with chief executive Thabang Moroe still serving a suspension that has lasted nine months already. Equally, the organisation faces numerous legal battles after the dismissals of former chief operations officer Nassei Appiah and head of sales and marketing Clive Eksteen.

Recently appointed acting vice-president Beresford Williams, who too only assumed his position earlier this week after Chris Nenzani resigned, believes Govender has all the credentials to navigate the murky waters Cricket SA currently finds itself in.

"We are pleased to announce Kugandrie Govender's appointment as acting chief executive of CSA. She is a multifaceted executive leader with more than 23 years' experience in the corporate sector and currently holding the position of chief commercial officer at Cricket South Africa," Williams said via a press statement.

"We believe that Kugandrie is the right person to drive the organisation forward during this period. Her experience has more than prepared her to fulfil this role with excellence, we are confident that she will propel the many strategic initiatives that CSA undertakes, to inspire and unify our stakeholders, partners and employees, to continue the work of building the reputation of cricket and more importantly Cricket South Africa, so as to contribute to its sporting competitiveness."

Govender’s short-term contract will run until the end of next month, which will include the Annual General Meeting on September 5.

